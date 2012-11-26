  Could Mo Farah's Do the Mobot be the new Gangnam Style? Internet sensation in the making

Earlier today, Pocket-lint revealed that Psy's Gangnam Style has become YouTube's most watched video with more than 823.6 million views, but what will be the next big sensation?

One contender is Do the Mobot, a new dance craze based on the trademark move of double gold medal Olympian Mo Farah. Not only has the official YouTube channel already had over 340,000 views (in just a week since launch) but the whole escapade has been put together in order to raise money for the Mo Farah Foundation, to help the lives of those affected by drought in the Horn of Africa region.

Mo himself stars in the instruction video - which has been viewed more than 150,000 times so far - and fans are asked to submit their own clips of them doing the mobot. For every video posted, Virgin Media is donating £2 to the charity, and plenty of stars have pitched in with their own versions.

Celebrities including Tom Daley - who does the mobot from the high diving board - and Robbie Savage have already submitted videos. The Tottenham Hotspur team, with England striker Jermaine Defoe leading the way, have also taken part, as has musician and rapper Example.

You don't have to be a celebrity to do your bit though, just learn the moves and have a go. And know you're doing something good for underprivileged people in the process.

As for the music, be warned, much like Gangnam Style it gets in your head and doesn't let go. Christmas number one anybody?

If you want to learn how to join in on what is rapidly becoming a viral sensation or find out how to donate money to the Mo Farah Foundation without putting your knee out, check out the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/MoFarahFoundation.