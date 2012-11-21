Skobbler releases ForeverMap 2 for Android, gives away whole country for offline viewing

The Android version of Skobbler's ForeverMap 2 has just hit Google Play. It offers online and offline maps with one entire country available to view when not connected to the 'net, as part of the 69p price tag. In addition, unlike with most other mapping apps, ForeverMap 2 can be enhanced with further offline maps through in-app purchases.

Skobbler's app uses OpenStreetMap, the open source mapping project that is constantly being updated by its multitudes of users around the globe. It's the same map service that Skobbler has been using for its successful GPS Navigation 2 app for the iPhone, but this time implemented as a rival to Google Maps and Here Maps by Nokia (also soon to hit Google Play).

The visuals of ForeverMap 2 - successor to Pocket-lint App of the Day honouree ForeverMap - are driven by the company's proprietary NGx map engine. All of the usual map functionality is present, including address search, location finder, route calculation and points of interest, which are fully available online and optionally offline.

"We believe that our great experience with OpenStreetMap puts us in a unique position to offer modern smartphone and tablet users a powerful alternative to rival map services," says Marcus Thielking, co-founder of Skobbler.

"ForeverMap 2 is the most powerful hybrid map solution on the market, allowing users to choose exactly what they want to view and how they want to view it. OpenStreetMap's rapidly growing contributor base, which is closing in on one million users, enables us to provide the most dynamic and accurate solution on the market."

ForeverMap 2 comes with one country map of your choice as standard. Further offline maps cost from 69p for a city, £1.99 each for additional countries, £3.99 for a continent and £7.99 for the current map of the world. Once purchased, all maps update for free, as does the software itself.