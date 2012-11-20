Pretend you're in Downton Abbey with the Pyle retro home telephone iPhone dock

Love it or hate it, the iPhone 5 is a fine example of modern design - super-thin, high-quality materials, ease-of-use, the lot. So, matching it with a home telephone that wouldn't have been out of place in the 1920s is something of a misnomer. Or so you'd think.

Instead, Pyle Audio's Retro Home Telephone collection for smartphones has had all of Pocket-lint excited -especially when we found out that the flagship version has an embedded iPhone dock.

The three different Rotary style phones can be used in conjunction with any smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, it's the PRV35I that catches the eye the most. It comes with a handcrafted wood base and copper parts, and offers all the normal functionality of an actual telephone.

There's last number redial and ringer volume settings. It has one-button pick-up/hang-up and one-button transfer between a landline and smartphone. Plus, the PRV35I also charges the iPhone when docked.

The collection is now available online, from www.pyleaudio.com with the PRV35I priced at $109.99 (£69). Its stablemates, the PRV25I and PRV15I are $99.99 (£62) and $89.99 (£56) respectively. You can buy the phones and have them shipped to the UK, but be aware that you may be charged extra by the shipping company for import duty.