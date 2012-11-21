AppXpert: Earn money for reviewing apps

With more than 700,000 apps having been submitted to the Apple App Store there are plenty of apps to try out and rate. A new app is promising to pay you to analyse apps to help editors and brands improve their applications. But can you really get paid just for playing with apps and is it really as easy as it sounds?

Platform iPhone / iPod touch

Price Free

Where iTunes

AppXpert is an app that gives you the chance to earn cash, iTunes gift cards or Amazon promotional codes and it only takes a few minutes each day.

The idea of AppXpert is that you download the app, try it out and then submit your review by answering a short multiple-choice questionnaire, and be rewarded for doing so.

Every day, AppXpert gives you the chance to take part in paid app investigations, and once they it's validated that you did actually try out the app, you're paid 20p. Easy.

While 20p might not sound much, it can soon add up with bonuses given when you hit set targets. For example, you'll get a 50p bonus once you've reviewed 25 apps. Or if you are one of the first 200 to complete the investigation you win an extra 10p.

A couple of minutes a day and you've bought yourself a new app at the end of the week. Cool huh?

There are new investigations available each day and apps range from services to utilities to games. If you aren't interested in the app one day you can simply skip it and be notified when the next app for investigation is available.

You can download the AppXpert application now from iTunes for your iPhone or iPod touch.