  Firefox for Android now runs on millions more devices

Mozilla has announced that its Firefox browser application now runs on millions more Android devices than it did previously. The company has added support for a number of smartphones that run on the ARMv6 architecture. Previously, while available for Android 2.2 and above, it would only work on ARMv7 handsets.

Because of this, the 2.2 update version of the app now works on a wide range of budget and older smartphones currently in use around the globe, including the HTC Status, HTC ChaCha, Samsung Galaxy Ace, Kyocera Milano, Motorola Fire XT and LG Optimus Q.

Firefox for Android now also adds a new feature designed for the visually impaired: it seamlessly integrates with TalkBack, the Android vocal screen reader, with no need for further configuration.

You can download the updated Firefox for Android from Google Play for free. It has so far been installed between 10 million and 50 million times.