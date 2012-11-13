Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity Watch speaks to your iPhone

Watchmaker Citizen has launched a new model in its Eco-Drive range that hooks up to an iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 to offer a number of interesting features.

As with the Casio G-Shock GB-6900 Pocket-lint went hands-on with at CES in January, the Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity Watch has low energy sapping Bluetooth 4.0 so can talk directly to an iPhone application in order to sync wirelessly with your phone. Unlike the Casio watch, however, the Citizen is now available in the UK.

As well as alerting the wearer to incoming calls, emails or calendar entries - through a discreet vibration function and the second hand pointing to a specific icon - the Proximity has an Automatic Date and Time Synchronisation feature which ensures the time and date on the watch are the same as on your iPhone. This works across time zones too, so if you land in San Francisco, for example, as soon as your phone switches to local time, so will the watch.

The Proximity also has a Watch Find feature, that will force your iPhone to ring at the touch of a button. This comes in handy if you misplace your phone. In addition, should you get too far away from your phone, the watch will vibrate to alert you that the connection has been broken.

Of course, the Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity also has several features not involving an Apple device. For a start, it is powered by light, so doesn't require a battery. There's a perpetual calendar that takes into account leap years and its one second chronograph can measure up to 60 minutes. It has a local and second time zone option and is water resistant up to 100 metres.

Available in two styles - stainless steel with black ion plating or simply stainless steel - the Proximity will be available from Watchshop.com from 19 November, priced at £399. The Citizen Eco-Drive Proximity app is available on iTunes as a free download.