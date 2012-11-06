Comet sale coming soon, but gift cards won't be welcome

Comet, the defunct high street electrical retailer, has confirmed on its website that it will soon be offering a "fire sale" of all stock left on its shelves, but that it is still reviewing whether or not to let customers use Comet gift cards to buy it.

The news comes after GAME-owner OpCapita called in the administrators to the failed high street chain after it got into difficulties.

Like with GAME since OpCapita stepped in to save the brand, Comet found itself in the position where it was under pressure from manufacturers to pay for its stock up front. It is currently trading without credit insurance, so cannot offer consumer electronics firms guarantees they will get their money once goods are sold, should anything happen to the chain.

What that meant for GAME at the beginning of 2012 was the inability to stock several major games, such as Electronic Art's big titles, including Mass Effect 3.

Comet is expected to let all its 6,000 jobs go unless a buyer can be found, which is looking unlikely, considering the company is gearing up to sell everything including the kitchen sink.

The Comet website, which announces only that the sale is "coming soon", offers a lengthy Q & A suggesting that customers won't be able to use any gift cards they might have.

"The Administrators are currently considering the position in relation to gift cards and gift vouchers and at this stage they cannot be used to pay for items," it says. "The Administrators are reviewing this position urgently."

That's caused the Administrators some embarrassment already after the mother of a four-year-old boy was told his £500 gift card from a local charity wasn't valid any more.

The Q & A also points out that anything bought from Comet will come with only manufacturer's warranty and won't be subject to the usual retailers return's policy.

UPDATE 7/11/12: The Administrators have now said that gift cards can be used. In a statement it has said:

“Having now had the opportunity to do so, we are very pleased to inform Comet customers that the Company will be able to accept gift cards which have been purchased and paid for in full by members of the public. We are also pleased to announce that the Company will be able to accept and honour gift cards issued on behalf of the charity Family Fund."

More information can be found here.