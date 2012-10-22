Become your favourite US presidential candidate with an AR Zaphat

With just over two weeks of campaigning left to go, and the latest polls suggesting that Obama and Romney are neck and neck in the key US presidential battleground states, it could be something as simple as an augmented reality-enhanced trucker's baseball cap that could swing the balance.

Luckily, that's exactly what AR specialist Zappar provides, with its US Election 2012 edition Zaphats. One hat shows support for current White House incumbent Barack Obama, the other for challenger Mitt Romney. And when pointed at with a mobile device loaded with the Zappar app, the hats change into massive heads representing each politician.

You too can fail to mass debate adequately on national TV or insult the entire British Isles with an inaccurate dismissal of the London 2012 Olympic Games. And, at $14.99 (£9) a hat, they won't cost you a campaign donation from the National Rifle Association, either.

"At Zappar, we’re always looking for new ways to make life more fun through the use of augmented reality," said Kirk Ewing, creative director and founder of Zappar (and ex-co-presenter of TV's Gamesmaster, don'tcha know?).

"These election-themed Zaphats certainly deliver on that and should make debating with your friends and family even more entertaining than the actual debates have been already!"

You can get yourself an Election special Zaphat at VisualiTee.com, which also stocks all manner of themed and licensed AR T-shirts too.

The Zappar application is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices.