  Kickstarter coming to the UK 31 October

Kickstarter - the website that allows start-ups to pull support from consumers to raise interest and cash for new projects - has confirmed that it is launching in the UK on 31 October.

"Beginning October 31, people in the United Kingdom will be able to launch their projects on Kickstarter," the company confirmed on Wednesday.

"Beginning today, people in the UK can get started building their projects by clicking on the 'Start a new project' button on the Start page and selecting the UK as their country. When we're ready for projects to launch on October 31, we'll send an email letting them know that they can hit the launch button whenever they're ready."

According to Kickstarter, people outside the UK will still be able to pledge to UK projects just in the same way UK visitors can already pledge to US projects.

The site also confirms that the mechanics of Kickstarter (all-or-nothing funding, rewards, etc.) are identical for US and UK projects. When pledging, however, backers of UK projects will enter their payment information directly on Kickstarter rather than through Amazon Payments. All pledges will be processed securely through a third-party payments processor.

Pledges of less than £10 are charged 5 pr cent + £0.05; pledges of £10 or greater are charged 3 per cent + £0.20.