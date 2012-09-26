TalkTalk most complained about phone and broadband provider, Sky and Virgin Media the least

Ofcom has published its communications services complaints data, to name and shame the companies about which it receives the most gripes, and to highlight which providers have the most satisfied customers.

The report is broken down into landline (phone), broadband sevices, mobile (phone) services and pay TV. To even out the statistics, Ofcom, the UK's independent communications regulator, records the number of complaints it receives per 1,000 customers each service boasts. That allows the final figure to show customer satisfaction accurately on a level footing, no matter whether one provider has more subscribers than another.

Ofcom's latest findings are for Q2 2012, April - June.

Landline telephony complaints per 1,000 customers, October 2010 - June 2012

In landline and broadband services, TalkTalk has often been the most complained about provider over the past couple of years and is so again. However, things are improving for the company that's about to launch its own TV offering in the form of a branded YouView package.

While it has 0.83 complaints per 1,000 customers last year in the landline category, that figure has dropped to 0.53, and the latest statistics have shown that the figure is descending gradually. That means TalkTalk is clearly addressing the issue.

It is also appears to be addressing its customer complaints in the broadband category, now having garnered 0.42 complaints per 1,000 customers in comparison to 0.58 for the same quarter last year.

Fixed broadband complaints per 1,000 customers, October 2010 - June 2012

It still has a long way to go before it can compare with the least complained about companies, however. In landline phone, that's Virgin Media with 0.14 complaints per 1,000 customers. Sky is close behind with 0.15.

The tables are turned when it comes to fixed broadband, with Sky gleaning 0.10 complaints to Virgin Media's 0.15. The rest of the industry is far off those figures in both categories.

Mobile telephone (pay-monthly) complaints per 1,000 customers, October 2010 - June 2012

Things are much closer in the mobile (pay-montly) category. Three was the most complained about in Q2 2012, with 0.19 complaints per 1,000 customers, but there are only 0.06 points between all of the big networks, save for O2, which has a very credible 0,05 complaints per 1,000 customers.

Pay TV complaints per 1,000 customers, October 2010 – June 2012

In the pay TV sector, BT is by far and away the most complained about, with 0.25 complaints per 1,000 customers. Sky is once again the best with just 0.2. And Virgin Media, the only other company in the mix got 0.7 complaints.

What service do you have? And are you happy with it? Let us know in the comments below...