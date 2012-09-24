  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Download the Opera Pioneer CarBrowser App for in-car web surfing

|
  Download the Opera Pioneer CarBrowser App for in-car web surfing
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

Opera Software has made its Pioneer CarBrowser app available for the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S, an application that works in tandem with Pioneer’s built-in touchscreen displays for an in-car web browsing experience. 

The app itself is powered by Opera Mini, so web pages are condensed for faster loading times. When it's hooked up to one of Pioneer’s 6.1 or 7-inch in-car infotainment displays, drivers and passengers will be able to browse websites, send emails, tweet and Facebook – so long as the car is parked with the handbrake pulled up.

Opera is keen to emphasise that its Pioneer CarBrowser app is fully open, allowing all websites to be accessed, as opposed to other in-car infotainments systems that provide a limited “walled garden” browsing experience.

The Pioneers CarBrowser App is compatible with Pioneer’s AppRadio mode and is currently available from the Apple App Store for a limited introductory price of £1.49.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments