  Download the Opera Pioneer CarBrowser App for in-car web surfing

Opera Software has made its Pioneer CarBrowser app available for the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S, an application that works in tandem with Pioneer’s built-in touchscreen displays for an in-car web browsing experience.

The app itself is powered by Opera Mini, so web pages are condensed for faster loading times. When it's hooked up to one of Pioneer’s 6.1 or 7-inch in-car infotainment displays, drivers and passengers will be able to browse websites, send emails, tweet and Facebook – so long as the car is parked with the handbrake pulled up.

Opera is keen to emphasise that its Pioneer CarBrowser app is fully open, allowing all websites to be accessed, as opposed to other in-car infotainments systems that provide a limited “walled garden” browsing experience.

The Pioneers CarBrowser App is compatible with Pioneer’s AppRadio mode and is currently available from the Apple App Store for a limited introductory price of £1.49.