Cybersex made illegal in the Philippines

A law has been passed in the Philippines outlawing cybersex - whether it be through a professional porn website located in the country or participated in privately by two consenting adults.

As part of a new cyber crime bill, inhabitants of the Philippines are no longer able to take part in "the willful engagement, maintenance, control, or operation, directly or indirectly, of any lascivious exhibition of sexual organs or sexual activity, with the aid of a computer system, for favor or consideration".

A prison sentence or fine could await those found guilty of breaking the law.

The Philippines is known to suffer numerous problems with forced and underage prostitution for females and males. The "cybersex" element of the cyber crime bill is believed to be part of direct action to help police eradicate the industry.

However, it has led to outcries from the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a US internet policy group, which is reported to be gravely concerned that the bill infringes on free expression.

Cybersquatting has also been made illegal as part of the bill, which also forbids "unsolicited commercial communications" online and can impose criminal sanctions rather than just civil on those convicted of libel.

