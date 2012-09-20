EDF iPhone app records meter readings by photo

Providing your electricity and gas meter readings just became a lot easier, thanks to a new iPhone app from EDF Energy.

Instead of typing in numbers manually, the EDF iPhone app enables users to simply take a snap of their meter reading before submitting the image directly to EDF Energy. Your account is then updated instantly providing a more accurate bill.

Customers can also track their gas and electricity billing history through the app as well as access EDF’s instant awards scheme “Thank You’s” to see what prizes they may have won with each reading that is entered. EDF will also give customers who use the app tips and advice on how to save money as the winter months approach.

The EDF Energy app, which EDF says is the first of its kind in the UK, is available free on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad from the Apple App Store.