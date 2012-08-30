  Supposed iPhone 5 front panel next to iPhone 4S shows us the differences

iPhone 5 part leaks seem to be turning up on a daily basis at the moment, but what does the supposed new chassis look against the current iPhone 4S chassis?

We thought you were asking that same question too and it seems site Nowwhereelse.fr has answered it, after spotting Chinese parts distributor Sinocet's photo collection and video doing just that.

While the Apple part leak isn't new, the image compares the supposed new look with the old, giving us a crystal clear view of the two devices side by side - assuming they're correct, of course.

As you can see by the photo, everything looks thinner and longer, while at the same time looking virtually the same as the current offering.

What do you think?