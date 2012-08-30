  iPhone protective case gives option of dual SIM card support

Your iPhone can now house up to two SIM cards simultaneously, thanks to a new protective case from thumbsUp!

The case enables iPhone users to switch between two different tariffs while ensuring the phone stays free of bumps and scuffs. To switch between SIM cards, users need only flick a switch on the back of the thumbsUp! Dual SIM Card Case.

The thumbsUp!case has highlighted the benefit of such a contraption for when traveling abroad, for example. Consumers will be able insert a local SIM card into one of the card slots and enjoy cheaper calls and texts while having the option of reverting back to their “home” SIM card if necessary.

“After talking through the annoyances of having multiple phones for work and personal use, we realised how much easier it would be if you could swap between the two, using only your iPhone,” said Wojtek Kolan, Head of Business Development at thumbsUp!

“It’s an ideal tool for those who hate to feel cut off, and a perfect example of using technology to make life simpler and cheaper!”

The Dual SIM Card Case works with both micro and normal sized SIM cards, is compatible with the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S and will be available from September for £29.99.