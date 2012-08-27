  Evernote Smart Notebook from Moleskine makes your physical notes virtual

Evernote and Moleskine have teamed up to launch the Evernote Smart Notebook. Bringing the too cool for school factor is Moleskine, with the added convenience of some special high-tech features for Evernote users.

In a move that might attract the attention of Livescribe users, the Evernote Smart Notebook has a special dot pattern on the pages that will be recognised by the new Page Camera function in the iOS Evernote app (v4.4).

This will allow the app to capture the page, with the dots helping with alignment, so you won't get a skewed page.

The Page Camera feature will let you move your physical notes into Evernote and isn't just limited to those using the special Moleskine Smart Notebook.

However, the Smart Notebook features a rear pocket containing a selection of stickers. Apply these to your physical page and they will be recognised and converted into a tag on your virtual page, making it easy to sort your captured pages with little effort.

The Evernote Smart Notebook will be available in two sizes (pocket and large) and is available for pre-order from the Evernote Store, for $24.95 and $29.95 respectively.

Shipping starts in October 2012.