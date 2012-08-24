  Avoid cowboys and rogue traders with the Checkatrade app for iOS

Checkatrade, a service for people in the UK to ensure they are getting a reputable trader when looking for a plumber, builder or the like, has now launched its own iPad, iPhone and iPod touch application.

Users can search for any trader and find out if they have a chequered past or customer complaints. On the flip side, they can find traders who have exemplary records, and even those who offer extra services, such as 24-hour call-out.

The app also uses a device's own in-built GPS technology to recommend traders in the immediate surroundings, and users can even call direct or email a company from within the Checkatrade software.

"This is a digital age and people are constantly on the move, so they want to use smartphones to access an ever-increasing range of services," said Kevin Byrne, managing director of Checkatrade.com.

"Our new App is simple, efficient and a convenient means of finding a tradesperson wherever you are."

Those who don't own an iOS device can still check on companies through Checkatrade.com online. Its database includes more than 8,050 genuine trade members, and the service claims to add around 200 new ones every month.

Of course, if you're specifically after cowboys - for a kid's party or the like - we can thoroughly recommend Yahoo's sister site, Yeeha!

Or not.