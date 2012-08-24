  1. Home
Tivoli to give all profits from Audio Model 10+ limited edition radio to Children in Need

Children in Need version of the Tivoli Audio Model 10+ radio
Tivoli has begun taking pre-orders for its Audio Model 10+ radio Children in Need special edition, with 25 per cent of the profits going to the charity. 

Tivoli itself will not make any profit on the limited-edition radio, which will retail for £199.99 - £70 cheaper than the standard Audio Model 10+.

The radio’s cover has been designed by David Hampson of Cardiff, winner of a competition run by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and was inspired by New Broadcasting House in London’s Portland Place, the new home of the iconic radio show.

Only 1,500 of the special-edition Children in Need models have been made – though more may be added on demand – and they will be available only from September to December. 

The Audio Model 10+ itself is Tivoli’s smallest DAB, DAB+ and DMB compatible table radio, with the standard model retailing for £269.99. 

Pre-orders for the Children in Need version of the Tivoli Audio Model 10+ radio can be made by visiting www.tivoliaudio/cin or by calling 0800 047 0487.

