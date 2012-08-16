  Photobucket adds Stories feature for photos and video with website redesign

Photobucket has revamped its website to enable users to share their photos and videos as a storyboard complete with comments and text captions.

Photobucket currently has 100 million users, with over 10 billion photos already uploaded be it from mobile phones, dedicated cameras or other photo sharing sites. It’s also been in the news of late for the wrong reasons having had its privacy setting hacked or "flusked" and subsequent “racy” photos being shared in forums and other photo sites.

While Photobucket has since addressed this issue - emphasising that the security breach affected only a few members - the redesign sees a cleaner user interface enticing more people to back up and share their photos – racy or not - rather than allowing them to gather virtual dust on a memory card.

The biggest revamp in the site however, lies with the “Photobucket Stories” feature. This will be rolled out in September and will allow users to provide a running commentary alongside their snaps and videos with a text caption box for each image.

You can name your “story” by adding a title and each tale can store up to 1,000 photos and images. The example Pocket-lint was shown was of a woman's pregnancy, omitting some of the more personal aspects.

Stories can then be shared among other Photobucket users (you can adjust the privacy settings to determine who has access to them) who can "like" or comment on each photo or video individually, much in the same way as Facebook.

Talking of the social network, Photobucket stories can be uploaded to Facebook, which provides yet another means of backing up your photos. Photobucket offers 2GB of free storage, while an annual fee of $29.99 will get you 20GB.

The revamped Photobucket site is currently in beta, but the first 50 Pocket-lint readers to click on this link will gain early access.

Has Photobucket pulled you away from the likes of Flickr and Instagram? Let us know in the comments below...