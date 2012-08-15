ESPN Goals app updated with new features including access to TV analysis

Football’s back and so is ESPN Goals, only whereas footballers are (probably) the prima donnas they’ve always been, ESPN’s mobile app has made a few changes throughout the summer.

The mobile app can now be used to watch previews of upcoming matches in the Barclays Premier League along with analysis both pre and post game with ESPN’s studio-based team of pundits. Video highlights from games can be shared among other ESPN users via social media outlets, with the video quality also enhanced.

Fans of particular clubs can personalise the app to get all the news and updates straight to their mobile device, including top scorer and assist stats – useful for the old fantasy football.

Available on iOS, Blackberry, Windows Phone and Android devices, a new widget will sit on the homescreen during games feeding the action as it happens to your mobile device.

ESPN has also launched its ESPNFC mobile app that covers all the major leagues across the globe providing results and fixtures. The app can again be personalised with a user's favourite clubs, while the app will detect where you are using the app, delivering any relevant local coverage.

