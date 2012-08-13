BeBook unveils the Pure, the world's thinnest E Ink eReader

The lack of a touchscreen might put off some, but if you’re on the lookout for an eReader device that won’t break the bank, then the BeBook Pure at £69 could be worth a look.

The BeBook Pure is the thinnest ever E Ink eReader, measuring a svelte 8mm, which helps keep the weight down to 188g. The lack of touchscreen however, means you’ll be restricted to operating the device via the five hard keys found directly below the six-inch 16 level grayscale E Ink display and the two found on the right of the device.

BeBook has encased the Pure in a rubberised shell, which though we wouldn’t recommend trying, should ensure it survives any accidental falls to the floor. Loaded with 4GB of flash memory, the Pure also supports microSD cards of up to 32GB.

The Pure is compatible with Adobe digital editions and file formats including EPUB, PDF, FB2, TXT, HTML, RTF and MOBI. BeBook has kitted the Pure with a 600MHz CPU and USB port, while we’re told we should expect to be able to turn 8,000 virtual pages on a single charge.

The BeBook Pure is available in the UK now for £69.

Would you buy the BeBook Pure? Tell us why, or why not in the comments below...