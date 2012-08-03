Wi-Fi police at Olympic Games? LOCOG says no

News that both LOCOG and Ofcom have been patrolling the London 2012 Olympic Games in order to stop people setting up Wi-Fi hotspots shot around Twitter and beyond, after the director of new media for @ryanseacrest at @rsp tweeted a picture of someone using a scanner at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

"Something you won't see on TV, this is the Olympics Wi-Fi police. They seek unauthorized wifi signals & shut them down," said the Tweet from Sadao Turner Esq.

The comments seemed plausible, especially when considering that confirmation came before the Games started that, like all major sporting events in the UK, Wi-Fi hotspots would be banned at the Olympics.

However, in reality there are no Wi-Fi police Pocket-lint can confirm.

"This has nothing to do with Wi-Fi," a LOCOG spokesperson exclusively told us. "The engineer pictured is monitoring radio frequencies to ensure that there is no interference to the [broadcast] airwaves during the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Ofcom had similar things to say when we contacted the UK broadcast regulator. It told Pocket-lint that it isn't monitoring Wi-Fi or mobile phone signals at the Games. Instead, like LOCOG, it is monitoring broadcast signals to make sure the numerous broadcasters are using the airwaves as best as possible.

Still, with more crazier stories flying around about how athletes have been banned from wearing Beats headphones pool side because the Dr Dre brand isn't an official sponsor, and Mini using remote controlled BMW Mini MINIs to ferry shot-puts around the athletic stadium, you can understand why everyone wanted to believe it to be true.

Thankfully, Pocket-lint is on hand with the actual facts.