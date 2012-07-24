Febreze vacuum leaves your carpet clean and odour free

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Bissell has teamed up with air-freshener specialist Febreze to reveal its filtered vacuum range.

The Bissell Floors & More vacuum range does the usual hoovering up of dust and grime from your carpets and rugs, but it also leaves them smelling fresh and clean after removing any smelly odours. Yeah, we’re looking at you dog owners.

The vacuum cleaners are fitted with a Febreze filter that eliminates any bad smells that have wormed their way into the material.

The Bissell Floors & More range comes in three different models. The Floors & More model is the standard offering, while The Floors & More Pet model comes with a TurboEraser for picking up animal hair. Finally there's the Floors & More Family model which has an attachable TurboBrush and fabric tool for cleaning curtains, lamp shades and tables.

All three ranges are available as a leant-back cylinder version or a more traditional upright variant.

The Bissell Floors & More Febreze vacuum cleaners are available from Argos, Currys and www.bisselldirect.co.uk, with a starting rice of £179.99.

Would you buy a Bissell Floors & More Febreze vacuum cleaner? Tell us why in the comments below...