  Martin Scorsese stars in latest Siri ad for the iPhone 4S (video)

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the latest celebrity to appear in one of Apple’s promotional Siri adverts.

Seen sitting in the back of a cab barking orders at both his iPhone and driver intermittently, the Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Mean Streets director proves his worth in front of the camera as he changes appointments and checks traffic information without breaking a sweat.

However, we can’t help thinking Apple missed a trick by not crow barring the line, “Are you talking to me?” made famous from his Taxi Driver film, somewhere into the commercial. Then again Siri’s response would most likely be, "I can only look for businesses in the United States and when you're using US English..."

Scorsese follows in the footsteps of Samuel L. Jackson, Zooey Deschanel and John Malkovich all of whom have starred in one of Apple’s Siri adverts that demo the voice recognition software available on both the iPhone 4S and the new iPad.

What do you think of Martin Scorsese's Siri debut? Tell us what you think in the comments below.