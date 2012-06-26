  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

View Quest's Retro Radio gets Wi-Fi, meaning even more choice of stations

|
  View Quest's Retro Radio gets Wi-Fi, meaning even more choice of stations
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

It may be retro in name and design, but View Quest's latest radio offering is far from being a relic. The company has now added Wi-Fi capability, meaning users can search for multiple internet radio stations. 

As well as Wi-Fi radio, the View Quest Retro Radio WIFI is a fully functional DAB/FM device and also has a docking station in the front for both the iPhone and Apple iPod so you can play any tunes you have loaded on them too. 

Other devices can be hooked up via an AUX in port, while there are 10 preset channels to choose your favourite stations - though these are limited to DAB/FM stations as opposed to any that require a Wi-Fi connection.

A backlit LCD display adorns the front of the radio, providing details such as the name of the station you are listening to, what source you’re using (eg, iPhone or Wi-Fi), and which can also be used to display local news and weather reports.

View Quests says that with two 10-Watt speakers up to 15 hours of battery life can be expected from the Retro Radio WIFI.

Available in both black with grey and black with cream, the View Quest Retro Radio WIFI can be purchased from www.viewquest.co.uk for £149.99.

What do you think of the View Quest Retro Radio WIFI? We want to know.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments