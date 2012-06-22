  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

AmpliTube signs deal with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for new app

|
1/3  
Slash - Pic: (cc) Capital M
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

A new version of a favourite app has arrived on the iOS platform that will help turn your amateur guitar strumming into full rock star status, possible upsetting the neighbours along the way.

The AmpliTube Slash app is packed full with Stoke-on-Trent’s very own (true fact) Slash's signature pedals and amplifiers, helping turn your iPhone, iPad, Mac or PC into your very own recording studio.

To use the app you will need IK Multimedia’s iRig to hook your guitar up to your Apple device or PC, but once you’ve done that you’ll have the same kit that Slash used to record some of the ideas for tracks for his new Apocalyptic Love album. 

As well as composing and recording your own musical tracks, you can also transfer songs from your music library and play them yourself or as backing accompaniment.

The AmpliTube Slash app can be purchased for the iPhone and iPad for £6.99 from the Apple App Store, whereas the Mac and PC version will need to be purchased from the AmpliTube Custom Shop for €59.99 (around £48).

Do you fancy rocking out like Slash with the AmpliTube app? Let us know in the comments below...

Pic: (cc) Capital M

PopularIn Apps
  1. Mozilla likely making a Scout AI for voice-controlled web browser
  2. Is Microsoft developing Amazon Go-like tech for cashier-free stores?
  3. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  1. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  2. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  3. Google Lens: What is it and how does it work?
  4. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  5. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
Comments