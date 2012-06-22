AmpliTube signs deal with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for new app

A new version of a favourite app has arrived on the iOS platform that will help turn your amateur guitar strumming into full rock star status, possible upsetting the neighbours along the way.

The AmpliTube Slash app is packed full with Stoke-on-Trent’s very own (true fact) Slash's signature pedals and amplifiers, helping turn your iPhone, iPad, Mac or PC into your very own recording studio.

To use the app you will need IK Multimedia’s iRig to hook your guitar up to your Apple device or PC, but once you’ve done that you’ll have the same kit that Slash used to record some of the ideas for tracks for his new Apocalyptic Love album.

As well as composing and recording your own musical tracks, you can also transfer songs from your music library and play them yourself or as backing accompaniment.

The AmpliTube Slash app can be purchased for the iPhone and iPad for £6.99 from the Apple App Store, whereas the Mac and PC version will need to be purchased from the AmpliTube Custom Shop for €59.99 (around £48).

Pic: (cc) Capital M