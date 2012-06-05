Firefox 13 ready for download

Mozilla has released the latest version of its Firefox browser - Firefox 13.

The new browser - deemed a "landmark release" - packs in a number of new features including a redesigned home page and tab pages, as well as support for “tabs on demand” loading of pages on restoring the previous browsing session to speed up startup.

Firefox 13 also comes with a new Reset Firefox feature for attempting to fix major problems with a single click - handy if something goes wrong, which in most casts it normally does.

Most users of the new update will mainly notice and benefit from the new Home page feature that allows users to create customised homepage with shortcuts to bookmarks, downloads, add-ons, history, sync and settings as well as a new tab page that lists the sites most frequently visited by the user.

Firefox 13 is available for download from Tuesday, 5 June.