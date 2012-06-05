Firefox 13 ready for download
Mozilla has released the latest version of its Firefox browser - Firefox 13.
The new browser - deemed a "landmark release" - packs in a number of new features including a redesigned home page and tab pages, as well as support for “tabs on demand” loading of pages on restoring the previous browsing session to speed up startup.
Firefox 13 also comes with a new Reset Firefox feature for attempting to fix major problems with a single click - handy if something goes wrong, which in most casts it normally does.
Most users of the new update will mainly notice and benefit from the new Home page feature that allows users to create customised homepage with shortcuts to bookmarks, downloads, add-ons, history, sync and settings as well as a new tab page that lists the sites most frequently visited by the user.
Firefox 13 is available for download from Tuesday, 5 June.
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
- What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
Comments