Foursquare partners with American Express for location based offers

A new scheme between foursquare and American Express will see credit automatically redeemed to a cardmember's accounts when they check-in at specific locations.

Consumers will receive the credit to their account in three to five working days, with offers including money back at the likes of Bella Italia, Eat, Café Rouge, Nando’s, Pizza Express, Strada, Tesco and House of Fraser. For example, spend £10 or more at House of Fraser and your American Express account will receive an additional £10 of credit.

It means cardmembers will be able to take advantage of various foursquare offers without having to download and present vouchers or even show any code on their mobile. They just simply need to check-in to one of the participating vendors.

American Express cardmembers will need to sync their card with foursquare at sync.americanexpress.co.uk, before they are able to check in and “load” any specials on offer at specific locations.

Customers will receive a push notification as confirmation each time they take an advantage of an offer, before receiving the credit to their account in the following days.

