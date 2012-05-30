Foursquare partners with American Express for location based offers
A new scheme between foursquare and American Express will see credit automatically redeemed to a cardmember's accounts when they check-in at specific locations.
Consumers will receive the credit to their account in three to five working days, with offers including money back at the likes of Bella Italia, Eat, Café Rouge, Nando’s, Pizza Express, Strada, Tesco and House of Fraser. For example, spend £10 or more at House of Fraser and your American Express account will receive an additional £10 of credit.
It means cardmembers will be able to take advantage of various foursquare offers without having to download and present vouchers or even show any code on their mobile. They just simply need to check-in to one of the participating vendors.
American Express cardmembers will need to sync their card with foursquare at sync.americanexpress.co.uk, before they are able to check in and “load” any specials on offer at specific locations.
Customers will receive a push notification as confirmation each time they take an advantage of an offer, before receiving the credit to their account in the following days.
Will you be taking advantage of this scheme? Let us know.
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments