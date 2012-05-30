PayPal InStore app for iPhone and Android adopted by British fashion chain Aurora

PayPal has launched its mobile payment application, PayPal InStore, in the UK on iOS and Android. And the first high street chain to allow customers to use it is Aurora Fashions, which owns women's clothing shops Oasis, Karen Millen, Coast and Warehouse.

The app is free to download from iTunes and Google Play and links directly to a customer's PayPal account. They enter their assigned PIN number, select to pay in store and a unique barcode and transaction number will appear. The shop assistant then scans that barcode either at the cash register or using an iPad while wandering around and the customer's PayPal account will be charged for the item(s) bought - it really is that sinple.

There are no NFC contactless technologies involved, hence why it works on iPhone and iPad, and while it's currently available only in the women's fashion stores mentioned, PayPal is talking to a wider gamut of retailers and hopes to make more announcements over the coming months.

"We've created a simple, secure way to use a mobile phone to pay in your favourite stores," said Cameron McLean, managing director of PayPal UK.

"Research we carried out last year among major retailers suggested that 2016 will be the year you won’t need a wallet to shop on the British high street. A phone will be enough.

"Today's move also underlines our view that mobile payments don't need near field communication (NFC) technology to succeed. PayPal’s ‘pay by mobile’ service works with the phones most of our customers already own. And our retail partner doesn't have to install new systems to take in-store mobile payments," he added.

Would you use your PayPal account to pay for items in store? Let us know in the comments below...