  Gordon Ramsay to use iPad Wine List in his Las Vegas restaurant

Customers at celeb chef Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant will be able to browse the menu on an iPad.

Using SmartCellar technology, diners will initially be able to flick through wine and spirit lists compete with detailed description, before a fuller menu experience is added later in the year.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is the first of the chef’s US restaurants to introduce SmartCellar, the touchscreen technology developed by Incentient. It's already being used in some of his UK outlets, including Maze, Maze Grill Bread Street Kitchen and Claridge's.

The Las Vegas joint will have a total of 20 iPads to share among its customers and Ramsay is clearly keen to talk up the virtual dining experience:

“There’s no better way to enrich our patrons’ visit to our restaurants than by offering the attractive, fully interactive and completely irresistible SmartCellar,” Ramsay says.

“Give them one of these iPads and they instantly become more knowledgeable about their selections and more engaged in their entire epicurean experience.”

How Siri would handle Ramsey’s somewhat colourful language we can only imagine.

