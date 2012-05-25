DFS sofa with built-in iPod and MP3 dock

DFS is selling its Trophy Cuddler Audio Sofa for £699, half it’s usual retail price, for a limited time only. Before you close this window thinking Pocket-lint has lost its mind, hear us out.

This is no ordinary sofa. No sir. With a built-in iPod and iPhone dock in the arm of the sofa and two embedded speakers and subwoofer, you and your partner can enjoy your music without ever needing to get up from the sofa.

It’s not just Apple products that can be played through the Trophy Cuddler Audio Sofa either. There’s also a USB port, auxiliary port, SD card slot and Bluetooth connectivity.

The "cuddlier" aspect refers to the fact that you can comfortably fit two people on the sofa, as long as you both share the same music taste, of course.

In a textbook sales pitch, DFS is offering the sofa for half price, £699, until 2 July, or for £14.56 a month for 48 months, while customers will also receive a 10-year guarantee.

DFS Trophy Cuddler Audio Sofa is not the first musical sofa to be brought to our attention in recent months. The CSL Sound Sofa is available in various sofa and chair combinations starting from £949.

Would you buy the DFS Trophy Cuddler Audio Sofa? Let us know what you think.