Free Wi-Fi? Then give us your dog poo
Mexico City is trialling an innovative way of giving free Wi-Fi to conscientious dog walkers, by exchanging it for their pet’s “mess”.
That’s right, dog poo for Wi-Fi. Walkers are encouraged to place bags filled with dog turds into designated boxes, which will weigh the deposit before calculating how many free Wi-Fi minutes your “gift” warrants.
This would seemingly put owners of a small Chihuahua, for example, at a disadvantage to say a large Doberman - but we applaud the idea, which comes from Mexican internet portal Terra and ad agency DDB.
Each deposit box is marshalled by a team of hostesses who are on hand to provide doggie bags (not the ones you’d find in a restaurant). They’ll even turn a blind eye if it’s just a bag of rubbish you want to exchange for some free minutes. It's all about tidying up these streets.
It’s certainly one way of trying to rid public parks of dog mess while increasing the number of Wi-Fi hotspots.
You can see the scheme in action in the video below (in Spanish).
What do you make of this scheme? Would you swap your dog turds for some free Wi-Fi?
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments