Koubachi Wi-Fi Plant Sensor hits UK in time for Chelsea Flower Show

It's the Chelsea Flower Show in London at the moment and while the arrangements and gardens involved are stunning, they always seem like a bit too much hard work for us here at Pocket-lint. We may have yearnings to be green fingered, but would rather use them to swipe across a smartphone screen.

That's where Koubachi comes in with its Wi-Fi Plant Sensor. It's a device that you stick into the pot of one of your plants to measure the soil moisture, temperature and light levels of the room. It then talks to the cloud and, through a free iPhone or web application, let's you explore exactly what care your greenery needs and when, based on scientific care models.

Thanks to some clever jiggery-pokery, the one sensor can also be used to monitor all of your plants from just the one pot. You give the app information on the types of plants you own and it creates a detailed plan.

From the application, a user can find out how much water to give a plant, what temperature is most suitable (and whether your environment is too hot or cold), the light intensity, whether you should fertilise and if you should mist that particular species.

"The Koubachi Wi-Fi Plant Sensor is the first device ever that enables real-time monitoring of a plant’s vitality," said Philipp Bolliger, CEO and inventor of Koubachi.

He named it after the Tamagotchi electronic pets that were extremely popular in the mid-nineties. Hopefully, it'll help plants end up in a better shape than our Tamagotchis, which, we found out, die if you stamp on them repeatedly.

The Koubachi Wi-Fi Plant Sensor is available for £99 and includes a lifelong free subscription to the Koubachi system, including regular updates of the apps and the plant library. It is available from www.koubachi.com.

Good idea? Would you like to see what your plants need? Let us know in the comments below...