  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

DeLorean goes back to basics rather than the future with bicycle

|
  DeLorean goes back to basics rather than the future with bicycle
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

It may forever be associated with Back to the Future, but that hasn’t stopped DeLorean turning its attention away from time-travelling cars to good old-fashioned bicycles.

The road bike has been constructed from Italian-made Columbus XCR stainless steel tubing and, like the car, the flux capacitor is again topped up with weapons-grade plutonium.

Okay, that last bit is made up, but the bike certainly lives up to DeLorean’s reputation for producing eye-catching vehicles.

The DeLorean DMC-12 was the first and only car to come from the DeLorean Motor Company but received notoriety after being used as the time-travelling vehicle in The Back to the Future trilogy. 

In the films, Marty McFly, the film’s protagonist, jumped forwards and back in time once he got the car up to 88mph.

No word on what happens when that speed is reached with the DeLorean bike, though it would give you an opportunity to test out how effective the brakes are.

The DeLorean Anyday bicycle can be ordered from www.deloreanbicycle.com and will set you back $5,495, with a further two bikes, the DeLorean Speed and DeLorean Cruise, also in the pipeline.

What do you think of the DeLorean Anyday bike? Let us know your thoughts.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Mozilla likely making a Scout AI for voice-controlled web browser
  2. Is Microsoft developing Amazon Go-like tech for cashier-free stores?
  3. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  1. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  2. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  3. Google Lens: What is it and how does it work?
  4. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  5. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
Comments