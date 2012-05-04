  UK government turns on porn sites as next target for ISPs to block

With The Pirate Bay now blocked by several of the UK's internet service providers, after a court order, the British government is now turning its sights on pornography. It is to consult with ISPs on the possibility of their blocking access to all porn sites in order to protect children.

In a move that many are claiming to be a further step towards governmental internet censorship, the idea put forward is that adults could choose to opt in to have access to pornography on the 'net. A blanket block would be the default, thereby preventing younger internet users from being able to see explicit adult content. It would work across the web on computers and phones.

David Cameron, the British Prime Minister, plans to meet the major internet service providers to discuss the plans.

Shadow culture secretary Harriet Harman also backs the scheme. "Keeping children safe online is a real problem and a concern for millions of parents," she said.

"We need to work closely with the industry to develop blocking technology which is easy to use and effective, so that parents have the control they need to protect their children."

However, Nick Pickles, of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, warns of the dangers of complete censorship and does not think that a block would be the most effective measure. "Mass blocking of websites was rejected in the US for breaking internet security and in Holland because it doesn't work and drives criminals underground," he said.

"As recognised by Ofcom, it is trivial to get around an opt-in blocking system so it would be totally wrong for this to be used as an excuse to spy on all our internet activity."

Pic: Bigstock - www.bigstockphoto.com