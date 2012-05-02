Draw what? Are people bored with Draw Something already?

Not so drawsome, that's probably what Zynga investors are currently thinking after word that Draw Something has managed to lose more than 5 million daily users in the past 30 days.

Zynga, which suprised everyone in March by paying $210m for Draw Something's creators OMGPOP, has seen users of the app disappear almost as quickly as they came, as the appeal of the drawing app for iPhone, iPad, Android and Facebook wanes.

According to Atlantic Wire magazine using data supplied by App Data, at the height of the app's success more than15 million people were playing the game every day. A month later, and that number has dropped to just 10 million.

App Data's numbers are based on Facebook logins, which are popular but not required for the game, but it gives us a good idea of how dire the situation looks.

Of course that's very much a "glass half empty" approach. The other way of looking at it is that Draw Something still has 10 million daily users and that the company has seen downloads rocket since buying the developers behind the app.

However with tough competition from Rovio and others all vying for the number one app spot you've got to ask will Zynga be able to turn that slide around?

