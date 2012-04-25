  CoPilot Live now with real time traffic information as standard

ALK’s sat nav app, CoPilot Live, has added real-time traffic information as standard to its premium package, meaning you’ll no longer have to pay extra for it.

CoPilot Live’s ActiveTraffic service previously cost an additional £9.99 for an annual subscription but it will now be included as part of the CoPilot Live Premium package for a 12 month period.

Monitoring traffic flow in real time, the app - available on both Android and iOS platforms - will calculate the quickest route to your destination, ensuring you avoid any traffic hotspots or accidents.

The technology used to grab the traffic information is actually down to Nokia and Navteq Travel, which is somewhat ironic considering Nokia doesn’t have any Android devices or of course ones that run on Apple’s iOS.

ActiveTraffic will be included in all CoPilot Live Premium apps from today, while existing customers will be able to download the update for free.

Those of you who have already forked out for ActiveTraffic will get an additional 12 months free on what you have already used.

CoPilot Live Premium UK and Ireland is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play for £24.99 while a Europe version is also available for £37.99.

Have you used CoPilot's ActiveTraffic? What do you think?