Universal 100 app brings movies to life thanks to Aurasma

Aurasma has teamed up with Universal Pictures to bring DVD and Blu-ray sleeves to life. The Universal 100 app uses Aurasma’s virtual reality technology to recreate scenes from some of the studio's most famous movies.

Once downloaded you can point your Apple or Android device at one of the 15 limited-edition DVD and Blu-ray sleeves and the likes of King Kong will appear virtually.

Aurasma however, has been keen to showcase its talents further. Londoners will also be able to use the app at three different landmarks to create three further illusions.

Point the device at Big Ben and the DeLorean from Back To The Future will appear, while you’ll find King Kong clambering up Nelson’s Column.

The royals don’t escape either, with Jurassic Park’s T-Rex appearing at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The Universal 100 app marks the studio's 100th anniversary and is available to download free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

