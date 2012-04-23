  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Universal 100 app brings movies to life thanks to Aurasma

|
1/3  
Universal 100 app brings movies to life
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

Aurasma has teamed up with Universal Pictures to bring DVD and Blu-ray sleeves to life. The Universal 100 app uses Aurasma’s virtual reality technology to recreate scenes from some of the studio's most famous movies.

Once downloaded you can point your Apple or Android device at one of the 15 limited-edition DVD and Blu-ray sleeves and the likes of King Kong will appear virtually.

Aurasma however, has been keen to showcase its talents further. Londoners will also be able to use the app at three different landmarks to create three further illusions.

Point the device at Big Ben and the DeLorean from Back To The Future will appear, while you’ll find King Kong clambering up Nelson’s Column.

universal 100 app brings movies to life thanks to aurasma image 2

The royals don’t escape either, with Jurassic Park’s T-Rex appearing at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The Universal 100 app marks the studio's 100th anniversary and is available to download free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Have you used the Universal 100 app? What did you think?

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments