Dropbox Get Link makes sharing files and folders easy

Dropbox, the cloud storage service, has announced a new feature that should make it even easier to share files and folders to users who haven't been as savvy enough to sign up to the service.

“We’re always looking for ways to make life easier and solve the basic problems people face everyday,” said Drew Houston, CEO and co-founder of Dropbox. “Sending files has always been a painful process, but now with Dropbox, sharing with friends, family and colleagues is effortless.”

The answer? Dropbox links.

Dropbox links will now, says the company, allow people to view documents, photos and videos in a full-browser display without any set-up, after you've sent them a link to your file or folder.

From the Dropbox desktop, web, and mobile applications the “Get link” button generates a unique link to a file or folder.

The link can then be quickly sent to another person. For Dropbox users, opening a link will provide the option to save the file to their Dropbox instantly.

The feature has been available for sometime, but the file had to be in the user's Public Dropbox folder. Following the update, the new feature is available to every file and folder regardless of where in your Dropbox you have stored it.