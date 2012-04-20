  John Lewis launches own broadband service

UK retailer John Lewis has launched its own broadband service which is available to sign up to now, through its high street stores, online or over the phone. There are no activation fees and customer support is through a freephone number.

There are three packages on offer: Standard, Unlimited and Fibre, with speeds ranging from (up to) 16Mb to (up to) 38Mb. The three packages have different monthly data usage allowances, from 20GB for Standard, 100GB for Fibre and unlimited for, yep, you guessed it, Unlimited.

Subscribers will also need to take a John Lewis telephone line with the new broadband packages, so each come with a line rental charge attached, and different, optional calling plans are available for an additional fee. This covers certain extra features as talk anytime (free calls to numbers starting 01, 02, 03, 0845 and 0870 any time of day or night) or set minutes for international calls. The basic line rental will be £13.50 per month - which includes free calls on evenings and weekends.

John Lewis's Standard package costs £11 per month for the broadband alone, so from £24.50 per month including line rental. The Unlimited plan costs from £31.50 a month. And the Fibre plan starts at £38.50 per month, which runs at the maximum speed of up to 38Mb (the former two are both 16Mb).

The new John Lewis Broadband replaces the older Waitrose and Greenbee broadband services and customers of those are urged to upgrade.

You can find out more and sign up at johnlewisbroadband.com.