Encyclopaedia Britannica iPad/iPhone app lets you have an answer for everything for £1.99 a month

Encyclopaedia Britannica has announced the release of a new app for the iPhone and iPad, offering owners access to the organisation's tomes of information on just about everything.

The company, which ditched its print edition in March, says the new app will "adhere to the same principles of outstanding reliability and quality for which Britannica is renowned and provide immediate access to clear, current and correct information through a unique mobile format."

The app is currently available for download on iPad and iPhone (using iOS 4.3 or later) and Britannica has confirmed to Pocket-lint that both Android and Windows Phone 7 apps are in the works.

The new app is free to download and will operate on a subscription basis, with users paying £1.99 a month to enjoy full access to regularly updated Britannica content.

Users not happy about paying £1.99 a month will still be able to use the app, but with limited functionality, the company tells us.

Britannica says the top 100 articles will be completely free, as will the first 100 words of every article. Other free features include an "On this day" list of notable births, deaths and events that occurred on the date on which the app is being used.