  Barclays Pingit money transfer app now open to all

Barclays mobile payment service Pingit has now been made available to all.

It means customers will be able to make and receive payments to each other no matter what bank they use.

Pingit enables users to transfer money and make payments by simply using each other’s mobile numbers thus avoiding having to exchange bank details.

Available as a free app from the Apple App Store, Google Play and BlackBerry App World, users simply register their mobile number to their account and they’re up and running, transferring money via a message facility akin to a text.

Even non-smartphone users are still able to register online so long as they have a UK mobile number and current bank account.

Launched in February, the app initially worked only between Barclays customers. Despite this, it was downloaded more than 400,000 times in its first eight weeks.

Barclays even says its Pingit service is proving popular among small businesses and eBay users. Could we be looking at the next PayPal?

Of course it means it’s becoming far more difficult to avoid paying your friend back for that round he bought the other week.

Have you used Barclays Pingit? What do you think?