  Hotels.com App now available on Windows Phone 7

Attention all jetsetters, business people, philanderers and any other hotel frequenters. Hotels.com mobile app is now available on Windows Phone 7 devices. The app - which will you give you one night's free stay for every 10 nights you book through it - had previously only been available on the iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

With a database of more than 65,000 hotels worldwide, the app enables you to search for deals (there’s on average 20,000 to sift through), read customer reviews, view photos and even search for one near to your current location. Useful should you find yourself stranded somewhere. You can then make your reservation directly from your smartphone or tablet device.

Yet back to the free stuff. Every time you book a night's stay via the app you’ll receive some Welcome Rewards Points. Book ten times (or ten nights) and you’ll have been rewarded enough points to claim one night's free stay in a hotel worth up to the average of your previous bookings.

Now having used the app ourselves there is some small print. You’ll still have to pay tax on your free night for example, but if you regularly stay in hotels for whatever reason, this free app is worth a download.

Have you used the Hotels.com app? What do you think?