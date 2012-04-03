  1. Home
Shazam's one-second music recognition update

Shazam’s music-recognition app has received an update that claims you’ll be able to name that tune in as little as one second. Shazam 5.0 has rapidly reduced the waiting time needed for you to be alerted to the name of the track you are listening to, who’s singing it and what album it can be found on.

Shazam, which works with some television shows and adverts, has also had its interface revamped.

Once Shazam has tagged a tune, users can share the information on Twitter and Facebook, adding any comments they wish to make. LyricPlay is still there too, which delivers lyrics to the song you’re enjoying, links of where to buy it, music videos, tour info, reviews and other related tracks. 

Shazam 5.0 also increases the number of languages the app supports to 33, with Brazilian Portuguese, Korean and Spanish for South America being added with the update.

Shazam 5.0 is available for free for the iPhone and iPod from the Apple App Store and joins the Android platform who received the update in March.

What do you think to Shazam 5.0? Let us know.

