  Sound Sofa: Lounge around with 2.1 sound - iPhone dock and Bluetooth built in

British furniture retailer CSL has launched a sofa combination set that features an iPhone dock, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, SD card slot, stereo speakers and a subwoofer. Called the Sound Sofa, it's a fabric corner group that seats up to five people. And, as well as playing your music from a variety of sources, it can also charge your iDevice.

Several combinations can be made of the Sound Sofa - part of CSL's Cosmo range. It can either be the corner piece between two single-seater armchairs, two two-seater sofas or a mix of both. It can also be styled to suit a right or left-hand corner.

The Cosmo range is made of soft cord fabric, lumbar cushioning and fitted arm pads and is available in a variety of colours, including black, chocolate, camel, wine and the violently vibrant aubergine (bright purple). Separate chairs, sofas and a footstool can also be bought to match.

CSL tells us that the Sound Sofa plays all popular music file formats and you can even use it when playing games, such as through the Bluetooth-enabled PS Vita.

Prices for the Sound Sofa start at £949 for a corner piece with two single-seater chairs. A sofa and chair combination is currently £999. It's available now from www.csl-sofas.co.uk.

