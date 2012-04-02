  1. Home
Harrods goes virtual with iPad magazine app

Harrods has launched an iPad version of its magazine available through iTunes. Offering subscribers an interactive experience, the Harrods Magazine app will be updated monthly and will include videos, interviews with the cream of the crop designers, access to a variety of fashion shoots, and various beauty tips.

Harrods also promises a novel new way of experimenting with the latest available cosmetics, thanks to the virtual make-up tester. Users will be able to try (albeit virtually) products from the likes of Dior, Chanel and Burberry.

If any of the products featured catch the eye then subscribers can simply add them to the integrated wish list until their next visit to the prestigious store.

The Harrods Magazine app is only available on the iPad and you must have iOS 5. Going somewhat against type, it's actually available for free. New content will be available to be downloaded every month in conjunction with the release of each (physical) new issue of the magazine.

Will you be downloading the Harrods Magazine app? Let us know.

