doubleTwist Alarm Clock app for Android goes on sale with prize incentive

Buy the doubleTwist Alarm Clock app for your Android device and you’ll be in with a chance of winning an exclusive QlockTwo wall clock by Biegert & Funk worth over $1,100. The QlockTwo spells out the time in a word search-esque fashion and is sure to be a great conversation starter at your next dinner party.

Yet enough about the potential prize, you want to hear about the app itself right? Well download from Google Play for the rather appealing 69p and you’ll have a choice of displaying the time as an analogue clock or a more retro flip-clock.

If you’re someone who struggles to get enough sleep let the doubleTwist Alarm Clock help you by suggesting a more appropriate time of going to bed. Whether you decide to listen to it of course is up to you.

Working in conjunction with doubleTwist Player (also available from Google Play), you can select the track of your choosing to wake up to, or simply select from the apps collection of more traditional alarm calls.

Back to the prize, and if it takes your fancy you'd better be quick, as the draw is open for a limited time only.

Have you downloaded the doubleTwist Alarm Clock app? Let us know what you think.