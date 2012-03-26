10 million downloads for Angry Birds Space in just 3 days

The phenomenon that is Angry Birds is showing no signs of dying down with news that Angry Birds Space has been downloaded a whopping 10 million times in just three days. The news was shared on Twitter by Peter Vesterbacka, one of the founders of Rovio, the developer behind the hit mobile game.

"A huge thank you to all our fans for the over 10 million downloads in 3 days for #angrybirdsspace. A great start," he posted on his Twitter feed.

The game sees our favourite feathered friends (or not, if you have a heart of stone) flock to beyond the Earth’s atmosphere where they need to overcome new obstacles, such as a lack of gravity in some levels, localised gravitational pull in others.

It's available to download now for the iPhone, iPad and Android devices, as well as PCs and Macs. Windows Phone 7 users, however, will have to wait a little longer.

Mikael Hed, chief executive of Rovio, the developer behind Angry Birds, conceded that although it was working on bringing the game to WP7, no launch date was ready to be announced.

That means iPhone and Android users will be getting a head start on mastering their cosmic trajectories.

Are you one of the 10 million people to download Angry Birds Space? Let us know your thoughts...

