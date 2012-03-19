  CoPilot Live to help you avoid London Olympics

ALK Technologies, the company behind CoPilot Live, is to implement new features to its iPhone, iPad and Android applications that will help drivers navigate around the road restrictions imposed during the summer's London Olympics.

The upgraded apps will look out for restricted roads around the Olympic Route Network and offer an alternative route, if available. Those who also subscribe to the optional ActiveTraffic service will receive updates on congestion, with the software looking for the fastest routes based on the latest information.

"It has been widely speculated that traffic congestion in London may increase significantly due to temporary road restrictions this summer." said David Quin, head of Consumer Applications.

"We want to ensure that drivers with CoPilot Live satnav on their smartphone or tablet are well-equipped to avoid delays and keep moving."

The new features will be added to the iPhone, iPad and Android versions of CoPilot Live in the summer, before the start of the London Olympics. Prices start at £24.99 for CoPilot Live Premium UK + Ireland, while Premium Europe will set you back £37.99. The optional ActiveTraffic service costs from £9.99 for 12 months.

