  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

CoPilot Live to help you avoid London Olympics

|
  CoPilot Live to help you avoid London Olympics
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

ALK Technologies, the company behind CoPilot Live, is to implement new features to its iPhone, iPad and Android applications that will help drivers navigate around the road restrictions imposed during the summer's London Olympics.

The upgraded apps will look out for restricted roads around the Olympic Route Network and offer an alternative route, if available. Those who also subscribe to the optional ActiveTraffic service will receive updates on congestion, with the software looking for the fastest routes based on the latest information.

"It has been widely speculated that traffic congestion in London may increase significantly due to temporary road restrictions this summer." said David Quin, head of Consumer Applications.

"We want to ensure that drivers with CoPilot Live satnav on their smartphone or tablet are well-equipped to avoid delays and keep moving."

The new features will be added to the iPhone, iPad and Android versions of CoPilot Live in the summer, before the start of the London Olympics. Prices start at £24.99 for CoPilot Live Premium UK + Ireland, while Premium Europe will set you back £37.99. The optional ActiveTraffic service costs from £9.99 for 12 months.

Are you looking forward to the London Olympics? Did you manage to get tickets? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Apps
  1. Mozilla likely making a Scout AI for voice-controlled web browser
  2. Is Microsoft developing Amazon Go-like tech for cashier-free stores?
  3. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  1. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  2. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  3. Google Lens: What is it and how does it work?
  4. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  5. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
Comments