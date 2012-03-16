  Rightmove app moves into new Android home

It's the 8th most popular website in the UK, has listings for more than 20,000 agents and developers from Land's End to John O' Groats and is the only place where you can take a look around someone's house uninvited without their getting all worked up and calling the police. And now it's landing on your Android phone or tablet.

That's right - we're talking Rightmove.

The iPhone version of the app launched way back in 2009 and this was followed by a Samsung Smart TV app at the end of last year.

But now, it's the turns of fandroids to get in on the action with an app that features built-in Google Street View options with GPS skills and also boasts full-screen photos and floorplans and the ability to contact Rightmove agents from within the app.

The app hooks up to your Rightmove account too, so should you highlight several places that you want your partner or family to see using you PC, you can look at them together on the go.

Rightmove director Miles Shipside said: "We’re seeing a real shift in consumer behaviour as home-movers increasingly incorporate mobile platforms into their property search process. They’re looking to get the latest properties, stay connected with the people they are searching with, and search on the move.

"The addition of a new Rightmove Android app to our suite of home-moving platforms will further enhance this trend, and allows us to build on the success of our iPhone app, iPad app and M-Site."

The Rightmove app for Android will land in Google Play on 19 March. It's free.